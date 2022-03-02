COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) has released encouraging news when it comes to sick elephant, Malaika.

Since the zoo’s last update, which was Sunday, Malaika’s appetite has increased significantly and she has eaten nearly her normal amount of food every night.

Although she is showing improvements, her team continues to monitor and address her ongoing mobility issues.

“We’re hopeful because she seems to be on the right track, but we do know from this experience how quickly things can change for her,” CMZ wrote on Facebook. “We’re cautiously optimistic, and her care team is working hard to encourage her to keep eating, drinking and moving.”

The zoo promised to continue updating the community with any significant changes. To learn more, visit cmzoo.org/malaika.