Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's 15th annual run to the Shrine

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZOO) will hold the 15th annual Run to the Shrine on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. The event will raise money to care for the animals at the zoo.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The course will be from start at the CMZoo to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun and back into the zoo. The 4-mile round trip will take you nearly 1000 feet in elevation, and offers views of Colorado Springs Garden of the Gods, and Pikes Peak, according to CMZoo.

Tickets have been sold out for Saturday, May 20. Tickets for Sunday, May 21 are still available. If you would like to register or for more information you can click on the link above.