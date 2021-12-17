Cheyenne Mountain ZooElectric Safari ranked Third Best Zoo Lights in U.S. by USA TODAY’S 10Best

COLORADO SRINGS — Friday, USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards announced that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari ranked third in the national Best Zoo Lights category for the third year in a row.

This is the sixth year running that Electric Safari has ranked in the top ten.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s 31st annual month-long celebration of the season continues through Saturday, Jan. 1 (except Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24) It features 50 acres of twinkling lights, 60 artisan-made light sculptures and nighttime city views.

New additions this year include giant illuminated animal inflatables.

Electric Safari also offers paid feeding opportunities with CMZoo’s giraffe herd and budgie flock. Water’s Edge: Africa, the giraffe barn, the elephant and rhino barn, the African lion relaxation room, Rocky Mountain Wild (except grizzly bears), Asian Highlands, Scutes Family Gallery and Budgie Buddies are open.

Advance e-tickets are required for members and the general public. Members and their accompanying paying guests are granted early admission with a reserved ticket from 4 to 5 p.m. Admission closes at 7:30 p.m. Electric Safari ends at 8:30 p.m. Some entry times and nights are sold out; check availability and reserve tickets now at cmzoo.org/electric.

Electric Safari is supported by partners at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Pediatric Dentistry, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, U.S. Bank and Colorado Springs Toyota dealers. For more information, visit: cmzoo.org/electric.

About Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoological Society was founded in 1926. Today, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, America’s mountain Zoo, offers comprehensive education programs, exciting conservation efforts and truly fantastic animal experiences. In 2021, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted #4 Best Zoo in North America and CMZoo’s Rocky Mountain Wild was named #3 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. It is Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s goal to help guests fall in love with animals and nature, and take action to protect them. Of the 242 zoos and aquariums accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of just a few operating without tax support. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo depends on admissions, membership dues, special event attendance and donations for funding.