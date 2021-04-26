Cheyenne Mountain Zoo running again for 2021 “Best Zoo” & “Best Exhibit in North America”

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is once again running for “Best Zoo in North America” by USATodays’ 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. This year, the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit at the zoo is also running for the “Best Exhibit in North America” as well.

Currently, CMZ is at #3 for “Best Zpp” and #2 for “Best Exhibit” and they say the zoo will need the community to continue to vote to keep the momentum.

Fans of the zoo can vote once a day, every day, until 10 am. on Monday, May 24.

In 2020 CMZ was voted 4th best Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited Zoo in North America. Plus #2 in the Best Zoo Exhibit.

Rankings for 2021 will be announced on Friday, June 4.