Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosting “Silent Night” evening event Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is adding a new nighttime event to its September schedule.

The inaugural Silent Night will be held Wednesday, September 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy a quiet Zoo experience, join a meditation session at the EdVenture building, and meander at a peaceful pace without a schedule.

The zoo said the event may also be ideal for people seeking a low-sensory experience.

Attendees at the event will be asked to silence phones and other noisy devices, and keep communication at a whisper. Staff will have notepads to communicate with guests. Unlike the zoo’s other evening events, there will be no live music, announcements over loudspeakers, or keeper talks.

“We don’t know if the lions are on board with this plan, but the humans who attend agree to keep the talking to a minimum and cell phones on silent,” the zoo said.

The Sky Ride and giraffe and budgie feedings will be available. Pizza with a View and Rocky Mountain Barbecue Co. will also be open. The zoo said they will have noise-friendly buildings open for families who need to regroup and people who need to take phone calls. The rest of the zoo will be quiet.

Admission is $19.75 for adults, $14.75 for children 3 to 11, and 75 cents for children 2 and under. Zoo members receive a $5 discount, available on tickets purchased at the gate. Because it’s Military Appreciation Week, active duty and retired military members and veterans, along with their dependents living in the same household, will receive a 50 percent discount.