Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosting 50th birthday party for Missy the elephant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is inviting the public to a birthday party for its oldest resident, African elephant Missy.

Zoo staff said Missy, who arrived at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 2015, is one of the oldest African elephants living in the U.S. She has surpassed the median life expectancy for female African elephants living in zoos by about 12 years. Zoo staff said she is in good health, and is one of the fastest power-walkers in the herd.

The party is happening Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at the zoo’s Encounter Africa exhibit. The zoo is hosting it in partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Guests will have the opportunity to write a message to Missy, take photos with elephant-themed props, and learn about African elephants.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events, which is subject to change depending on whether Missy chooses to participate or not.

10:10 a.m.: Missy and her best friend, LouLou, have the opportunity to enjoy special birthday enrichment activities in the main elephant yard.

10:45 a.m.: Keepers Caring for Elephants Demonstration

11 to 11:30 a.m.: Elephant Feeding Opportunities with Missy ($10 to $15 per feeding)

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Join the zoo in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Missy, as she enjoys an elephant-sized birthday cake, made with her favorite snacks.