Cheyenne Mountain Zoo holds Run to the Shrine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rain or shine, people ran to the shrine above the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Sunday.

Run to the Shrine is the only event of the year that allows visitors to walk or run to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun. Usually, the road is open only to cars.

The event is a crucial fundraiser for the zoo.

“I started running about a year and a half ago,” Cari Brewer, who was the first to the top, said. “Just was trying to lose weight and get healthy. I had torn my ACL and just wanted to be healthier and had done little 5Ks before, but I saw this pop up and I was like ‘why not run to the top of a mountain?'”

Asher Horner had a soccer game before the run, and still came in first in his age group.

“I like that I get to see lots of animals,” Asher said. “My favorite one is probably the reptile exhibit.”