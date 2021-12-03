Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Electric Safari begins this weekend; here’s everything you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of Colorado Springs’ most famous holiday events is back: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo‘s Electric Safari!

Over 60 one-of-a-kind light sculptures, larger-than-life illuminated inflatable animals, hot cocoa, and rides along the Sky Ride will be part of this year’s festivities.

See huge inflatable animals during this year’s Electric Safari!

Fun Fact: Electric Safari was voted 3rd Best Zoo Lights in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020. USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice

This year’s event will celebrate 31 years of holiday cheer, and Santa Claus will be listening to wishes Dec. 3-5 and 10-23. Come celebrate the holiday season with sparkling lights, animals and fun for the whole family!

For all the details, visit cmzoo.org/electricsafari.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast each night. Make sure you get yours ahead of time!

Ticket Information:

Advance timed tickets are required for members and non-members. Zoo member tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance. Due to the popularity of Electric Safari, times and nights may sell out. Everyone visiting the Zoo must have their own advance e-ticket, including children age 2 and under. Discounted tickets (senior and military) will be validated at the front gate with the appropriate ID.

Dates:

Nightly, Dec. 3 – 5

Nightly, Dec. 10 – 23

Nightly, Dec. 25 – Jan. 1, 2022

Electric Safari is NOT open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24

Not only can you see amazing animals, you can even see Santa Claus!

Times:

Early entrance for Zoo members and their paying guests starts at 4 p.m. Members and non-members must reserve advance e-tickets. General admission from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Event ends at 8:30 p.m.

For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit cmzoo.org/electricsafari.