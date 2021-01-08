Cheyenne Mountain Zoo closed Friday morning due to water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is closed until at least noon Friday due to a water main break.

A decision about whether the zoo can open at noon will be made by 11 a.m. Prospective visitors are asked to check the green bar at the top of cmzoo.org or the zoo’s social media pages for updates.

The zoo said refunds for advance ticket holders for 9 through 11:40 a.m. entry times will be processed automatically within a few business days. Funds will be returned to the original form of payment as soon as the refund clears the banking system. Ticket holders do not need to contact the Zoo to request a refund.

If the zoo cannot open at noon, refunds for the rest of the day will also be processed automatically.

The zoo said they should be able to reopen by 9 a.m. Saturday, if not sooner. Barring any additional announcements, ticket holders for Saturday and beyond should plan to visit the Zoo at their ticketed time and date.

The zoo said the break was discovered around 6 a.m. Friday. Animal care staff was able to store enough water for the animals to remain comfortable during the shutdown.