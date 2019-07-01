Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates 50th birthday of Missy the elephant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosted a birthday celebration Sunday for African elephant Missy, who just turned 50.

Missy got her favorite food, which is watermelon with a few marshmallows on top. Elephants like Missy can eat a watermelon whole.

Elephant animal care manager Jason Bredahl said 50 is a big milestone, and is on the upper end of elephant life spans. Her secret to a long life?

“Exercising them, keeping them nice and physically fit,” Bredahl said. “Again, Missy turned 50 today. Part of her daily program is to go on walks with the keepers, to do elephant yoga. So just like we might do those different exercises, whether it’s yoga or walking.”

Missy weighs about 8,000 pounds and eats about 150 to 200 pounds of food every day.