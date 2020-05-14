Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Children’s Hospital Colorado offers virtual talk on keeping kids active this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado to host a Zoom talk about tips for keeping kids healthy, active and safe this summer.

The Zoom talk will be Friday, May 15, from noon to 1 p.m. The talk will feature Alex Altenburger, a sports physical therapist at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

During this presentation, Alex will discuss:

Physical fitness recommended for various age groups

Tips on how parents can implement various activities from home that will help set kids up for success

Recommended levels of activity versus current level of activity in kids

Barriers that prevent youth from meeting these activity levels

Families are spending more time than ever at home – as we move into summer months, Children’s Colorado and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo want more families to have the tools to maintain their health and wellness, while adjusting to the new normal.

Interaction with Attendees: There will be time at the end of the virtual talk for Q&A from attendees.

How to Join: The Zoom URL for this event is: https://zoom.us/j/542914499

From the Zoom Waiting Room, select the Join Button and type in the following number: 542914499