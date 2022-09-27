COLORADO SPRINGS — Niche, an online platform that connects students and families with colleges and schools, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings, and Cheyenne Mountain High School ranks #1 in the public school rankings in Colorado Springs.

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.

This year, Cheyenne Mountain High School remains the highest ranked Colorado Springs-area school on the list of Best Public High Schools in the state at #12. And Fountain Valley School took the #3 position on the list of Best Private High Schools in Colorado.

Top five public schools in the Colorado Springs area:

Cheyenne Mountain High School The Vanguard School Senior High Pine Creek High School Palmer Ridge High School Air Academy High School

Top five private schools in the Colorado Springs area:

Fountain Valley School The Colorado Springs School St. Mary’s High School Colorado Springs Christian Evangelical Christian Academy – Secondary Campus

