Cheyenne Mountain AFS conducting fire training Thursday; smoke and flames may be visible

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People in the area of Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station in southwestern Colorado Springs may see smoke and fire Thursday as the station’s fire department conducts training exercises.

The fire training is scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the installation.

The training is routine and ensures emergency responders are prepared for a variety of incidents on and off the station, in coordination with mutual aid partners.

People in the area of Interstate 25 and Highway 115 in southern Colorado Springs should not be alarmed if they see smoke or fire. The fire training center on CMAFS has safety controls in place to ensure the area stays safe while providing an educational environment for the firefighters. They will also be monitoring fire danger levels to ensure the training can be conducted safely.