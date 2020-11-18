Chef Franco and FOX21’s Craig Coffey hosting live cooking event to benefit Ronald McDonald House

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado is hosting a special event Wednesday to help fund the services they provide to families with sick children in our area and across the state.

Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, FOX21’s Craig Coffey will be hosting a live cooking event with Chef Franco Pisani from Paravicini’s. The cook-along event will raise money and support for Ronald McDonald House’s efforts.

Tap here to learn more about Forks With Franco & Friends, and tune in to the live stream starting at 5 p.m. on FOX21News.com and the FOX21 Facebook page.