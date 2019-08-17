Chef Brother Luck introduces us to Lucky Dumpling

Chef Brother Luck tells us about his latest Colorado Springs restaurant, Lucky Dumpling.

Its located on 26 South Wahsatch Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Hours are Monday-Saturday 11AM-10PM.

Chef Brother Luck grew up in San Francisco and developed a passion for dumplings while taking special trips throughout Chinatown.

“Lucky Dumpling is a new concept introducing my love of dumplings to the masses. I’ve personalized the style and variety by adding my own touch of creativity to every bite,”

Chef Brother Luck

