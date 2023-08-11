(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is teaming up with Phil Long Ford Motor City to help ensure your pet’s microchips are up to date.

In honor of National Check the Chip Day, HSPPR will be at Phil Long Ford Motor City on Friday, Aug. 18, to scan your cat or dog’s microchip and provide information to help you update your chip’s registration.

If your cat or dog does not yet have a chip, HSPPR’s Wellness Waggin’ is offering microchips for $40 each at the event. You can also get cat and dog vaccinations for $20 each.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Check the Chip Day will be from 9 a.m. to Noon and then again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Phil Long Ford Motor City, located at 1212 Motor City Drive.

Microchipped dogs are more than twice as likely to be returned to their owners, and microchipped casts are 20 times more likely to be reunited with their families, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.