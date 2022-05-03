CAÑON CITY, Colo. — If you’re planning on a visit to Cañon City, you’re going to want to get a lay of the land first!

Here are a bunch of businesses you can check out when you’re in the area.

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park FAMILY ATTRACTION The place where adventures begin…While bridge construction was completed in 1929, the Gorge itself is millions of years in the making. Get your ticket today to start your next adventure.

Arcanum Medical Spa MEDICAL SPA Relax, revive, and rewind at Arcanum Medical Spa. From facials to laser hair removal, they do it all. Grab your friend or spouse, and schedule your appointment today. Relaxion awaits.

Family Crisis Center DOMESTIC ABUSE/CRISIS RESOURCE The staff at Family Crisis Services, Inc. are available to support victims of sexual assault & domestic violence throughout the healing process. If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence or sexual assault, contact Family Crisis Services today.

Ary Corporation/Fremont Paving Construction Ary Corporation is the leading supplier of construction materials specializing in Heavy Highway Construction, Aggregate Processing, Trucking, and Redi Mix. Headquartered in Canon City, they have been servicing the private and public sectors of Colorado and surrounding states for over 50 years.

Jewett’s Liquor LIQUOR Jewett’s Liquor is considered a crown jewel of the Cañon City community. Offering an expansive, ever-evolving selection of liquor, beer, and wine, they guarantee they have the right bottle in stock, no matter the reason you’re raising a glass.

Pizza Madness FOOD There are a lot of things we don’t have control over~ taxes, the weather, our relatives. But when it comes to pizza, we can all demand the very best. That’s why Pizza Madness make every pizza as if they’re going to eat it themselves.

Canon Signature Mortgage REAL ESTATE There’s a lot involved in getting a mortgage loan. Which is why Canon Signature Mortgage does most of the heavy lifting for you. Now you can concentrate on what’s important: preparing to move into your new home.

