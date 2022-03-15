COLORADO SPRINGS — Gas prices continue to spike, with the national average hitting $4.316 Tuesday morning.
In Colorado, the average price is $3.973. Below is a list of the cheapest gas stations around Colorado Springs and Pueblo courtesy of GasBuddy.
Colorado Springs
- Maverick: $3.65 (135 East Motor Way)
- Sam’s Club: $3.65 (1850 E Woodmen Road)
- Everyday: $3.65 (1502 S Tejon Street)
- North Circle Gas Stop: $3.65 (1233 N Circle Drive)
- Everyday: $3.65 (1823 N Circle Drive)
- Costco: $3.65 (5885 Barnes Road)
- Costco: $3.65 (5050 N Nevada Avenue)
- Gasamat: $3.69 (1437 N Circle Drive)
- 7-Eleven: $3.69 (3572 Blue Horizon View Drive)
- Safeway: $3.74 (1101 N Circle Drive)
Pueblo
- Sam’s Club: $3.80 (412 Eagleridge Boulevard)
- MAKS: $3.83 (2535 Lake Avenue)
- Conoco: $3.89 (300 West Northern Avenue)
- Loaf ‘N Jug: $3.89 (2405 W Northern Avenue)
- Loaf ‘N Jug: $3.89 (120 S Santa Fe Avenue)
- Acorn Petroleum: $3.89 (809 N Eerie Avenue)
- Shell: $3.92 (1812 W US-50)
- Circle K: $3.92 (601 W US-50)
- Loaf ‘N Jug: $3.92 (2810 Troy Avenue)
- Loaf ‘N Jug: $3.92 (136 S Purcell Boulevard)