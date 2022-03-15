COLORADO SPRINGS — Gas prices continue to spike, with the national average hitting $4.316 Tuesday morning.

In Colorado, the average price is $3.973. Below is a list of the cheapest gas stations around Colorado Springs and Pueblo courtesy of GasBuddy.

Colorado Springs

  1. Maverick: $3.65 (135 East Motor Way)
  2. Sam’s Club: $3.65 (1850 E Woodmen Road)
  3. Everyday: $3.65 (1502 S Tejon Street)
  4. North Circle Gas Stop: $3.65 (1233 N Circle Drive)
  5. Everyday: $3.65 (1823 N Circle Drive)
  6. Costco: $3.65 (5885 Barnes Road)
  7. Costco: $3.65 (5050 N Nevada Avenue)
  8. Gasamat: $3.69 (1437 N Circle Drive)
  9. 7-Eleven: $3.69 (3572 Blue Horizon View Drive)
  10. Safeway: $3.74 (1101 N Circle Drive)

Pueblo

  1. Sam’s Club: $3.80 (412 Eagleridge Boulevard)
  2. MAKS: $3.83 (2535 Lake Avenue)
  3. Conoco: $3.89 (300 West Northern Avenue)
  4. Loaf ‘N Jug: $3.89 (2405 W Northern Avenue)
  5. Loaf ‘N Jug: $3.89 (120 S Santa Fe Avenue)
  6. Acorn Petroleum: $3.89 (809 N Eerie Avenue)
  7. Shell: $3.92 (1812 W US-50)
  8. Circle K: $3.92 (601 W US-50)
  9. Loaf ‘N Jug: $3.92 (2810 Troy Avenue)
  10. Loaf ‘N Jug: $3.92 (136 S Purcell Boulevard)