COLORADO SPRINGS — Gas prices continue to spike, with the national average hitting $4.316 Tuesday morning.

In Colorado, the average price is $3.973. Below is a list of the cheapest gas stations around Colorado Springs and Pueblo courtesy of GasBuddy.

Maverick: $3.65 (135 East Motor Way) Sam’s Club: $3.65 (1850 E Woodmen Road) Everyday: $3.65 (1502 S Tejon Street) North Circle Gas Stop: $3.65 (1233 N Circle Drive) Everyday: $3.65 (1823 N Circle Drive) Costco: $3.65 (5885 Barnes Road) Costco: $3.65 (5050 N Nevada Avenue) Gasamat: $3.69 (1437 N Circle Drive) 7-Eleven: $3.69 (3572 Blue Horizon View Drive) Safeway: $3.74 (1101 N Circle Drive)