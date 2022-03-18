COLORADO SPRINGS — We’ve reached the end of the week and, after driving to school, work, and beyond, a lot of us will need to need to stop to fill up.

FOX21 News found the 10 cheapest places to buy gas on Friday, March 18:

(These prices reflect regular gas costs)

$3.65

Maverick at 135 E Motor Way



Maverick at 135 E Motor Way $3.65

Gasamat at 1437 N Circle Drive



Gasamat at 1437 N Circle Drive $3.65

North Circle Gas Stop at 1233 N Circle Drive



North Circle Gas Stop at 1233 N Circle Drive $3.65

Sam’s Club at 1850 E Woodman Road



Sam’s Club at 1850 E Woodman Road $3.65

Everyday at 1502 S Tejon Street



Everyday at 1502 S Tejon Street $3.65

Everyday at 1823 N Circle Drive



Everyday at 1823 N Circle Drive $3.65

Costco at 5885 Barnes Road



Costco at 5885 Barnes Road $3.65

Costco at 5050 N Nevada Avenue



Costco at 5050 N Nevada Avenue $3.69

South Circle Station at 401 S Circle Drive



South Circle Station at 401 S Circle Drive $3.74

Safeway at 1101 N Circle Drive

Prices compiled by GasBuddy