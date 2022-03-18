COLORADO SPRINGS — We’ve reached the end of the week and, after driving to school, work, and beyond, a lot of us will need to need to stop to fill up.

FOX21 News found the 10 cheapest places to buy gas on Friday, March 18:
(These prices reflect regular gas costs)

  • $3.65
    Maverick at 135 E Motor Way
  • $3.65
    Gasamat at 1437 N Circle Drive
  • $3.65
    North Circle Gas Stop at 1233 N Circle Drive
  • $3.65
    Sam’s Club at 1850 E Woodman Road
  • $3.65
    Everyday at 1502 S Tejon Street
  • $3.65
    Everyday at 1823 N Circle Drive
  • $3.65
    Costco at 5885 Barnes Road
  • $3.65
    Costco at 5050 N Nevada Avenue
  • $3.69
    South Circle Station at 401 S Circle Drive
  • $3.74
    Safeway at 1101 N Circle Drive

Prices compiled by GasBuddy