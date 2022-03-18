COLORADO SPRINGS — We’ve reached the end of the week and, after driving to school, work, and beyond, a lot of us will need to need to stop to fill up.
FOX21 News found the 10 cheapest places to buy gas on Friday, March 18:
(These prices reflect regular gas costs)
- $3.65
Maverick at 135 E Motor Way
- $3.65
Gasamat at 1437 N Circle Drive
- $3.65
North Circle Gas Stop at 1233 N Circle Drive
- $3.65
Sam’s Club at 1850 E Woodman Road
- $3.65
Everyday at 1502 S Tejon Street
- $3.65
Everyday at 1823 N Circle Drive
- $3.65
Costco at 5885 Barnes Road
- $3.65
Costco at 5050 N Nevada Avenue
- $3.69
South Circle Station at 401 S Circle Drive
- $3.74
Safeway at 1101 N Circle Drive
Prices compiled by GasBuddy