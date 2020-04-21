Charlotte’s Web donates $1 million worth of product in honor of Charlotte Figi

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2014 photo, 7-year-old Charlotte Figi, whose parent describe her as once being severely and untreatably ill, walks around inside a greenhouse for a special strain of medical marijuana known as Charlotte’s Web, which was named after Charlotte early in her treatment, at a grow location in a remote spot in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The company that makes Charlotte’s Web CBD products is donating $1 million worth of product to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Monday.

Charlotte Figi, the inspiration behind Charlotte’s Web, died last week at age 13.

Charlotte’s Web said they will donate $1 million worth of product in her honor. The donations will go to “those who rely on Charlotte’s Web products and may be struggling financially during this very trying time.”

Qualified applicants will receive a coupon code good for one bottle of Charlotte”s Web Original Formula, Extra Strength, or Extra Strength Powder Capsules. Recipients must pay the $8.99 shipping and handling fee.

Anyone who needs financial assistance getting Charlotte’s Web can learn more and apply at charlottesweb.com/2020-cwsupport.