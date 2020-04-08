Charlotte Figi, who inspired “Charlotte’s Web” medical marijuana strain, dies at 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Charlotte Figi, the girl who inspired a medical marijuana strain known as Charlotte’s Web, has died of complications from coronavirus.

According to social media posts, several of Charlotte’s family members tested positive for the virus.

Charlotte, who had seizures, found help from Colorado-based Stanley Brothers, who created the Charlotte’s Web strain.

Tuesday night, a family friend posted a photo of Charlotte on Facebook with the caption “Charlotte is no longer suffering. She is seizure-free forever.”

Charlotte was 13 years old.

FOX21 coverage of Charlotte’s Web from November 2014: