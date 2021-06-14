Charity toy ride honors Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A community rallied and rode together Sunday in honor of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy who died last year.

Local bikers rode through Lorson Ranch, which was Gannon’s neighborhood, then continued to TESSA and the Department of Human Services, where they dropped off donated toys to be given to kids who are in abusive situations.

There was plenty of blue and Sonic the Hedgehog–Gannon’s favorite color and favorite cartoon.

Organizers said Gannon’s mother Landen Hoitt was happy to see the support for her son.

Gannon’s stepmother Letecia Stauch is accused of murdering him. She is currently in jail, with a preliminary hearing set for September 9.