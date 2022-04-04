DENVER (AP) — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that destroyed over 100 homes in 2018 after he was repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial.

Jesper Joergensen is expected to be released from the state mental hospital following Monday’s ruling. It’s not clear where he will go but he will apparently be a free man.

Judge Gregory Lyman said immigration officials didn’t intend to deport him. The Danish consulate declined to comment.