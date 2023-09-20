(PUEBLO, Colo) — The Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will host a series of electoral debates at Pueblo Memorial Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5.

Wednesday’s debate will include Pueblo Water Board candidates followed by speeches from City Council members and candidates.

Thursday’s debate will commence with Pueblo School District 60 School Board candidates. The night will cap off with a mayoral debate of 10 candidates.

“It is vital that the candidates make themselves available to appear and debate to show their commitment to Pueblo…” said Duane Nava, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Greater Pueblo Chamber.

The Chamber said the debate will be televised on Xfinity, Pueblo Community College’s channel 19, and streamed on the Greater Pueblo Chamber website.