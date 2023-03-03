(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department announced on Friday that a new challenge course playground is open at Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park.

“The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Parks and Recreation is excited about this new playground and the new offering for the community,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier. “This challenge course type playground is the first of its kind for us.”

Parks and Recreation said the new playground features a “sprawl wall” for climbing, a curved balance beam, a chaos climber with a different approach to monkey bars, bongo perches spread throughout the area and a large full moon whimsical cage.

Courtesy: City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department

Parks and Recreation said the challenge course mimics a ninja style play course that allows children to explore climbing, jumping and skill building. The playground also has features at various heights to accommodate children of different skill levels and abilities.

Parks and Recreation said their maintenance crew worked diligently the last month and a half through adverse weather conditions to get the playground installed in time for the upcoming spring weather.

The park is located at 3005 Lakeshore Drive, 81004.