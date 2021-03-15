Centura Health prepares to open three drive-up vaccine clinics

Individuals can register now for available vaccine appointments

COLORADO — Centura Health, the region’s health care leader, is joining Governor Polis’ Vaccines for All plan to vaccinate communities against COVID-19.

With the state and counties, Centura will launch drive-up vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Commerce City in the coming days, with the first vaccine event happening Wednesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. They will offer 2,000 Moderna vaccine appointments.

The mass vaccine clinics at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo and Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City will launch March 22.

“By opening regularly-scheduled vaccine clinics, we ensure every Coloradan, regardless of race, color, or ability to pay, has access to this life-saving medicine,” said Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Centura Health. “We believe this vaccine truly symbolizes hope as we move toward the end of the pandemic.”

The drive-up clinics will run Friday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine can register now at www.centura.org/vaccine or by calling 720-263-5737.