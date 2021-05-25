Centura breaks ground on new hospital in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Centura Health broke ground Monday on a new hospital campus near Interquest Parkway in northern Colorado Springs.

St. Claire Hospital will be at 10860 New Allegiance Drive, just off Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25. Centura said it will help meet the demands of a growing population in northeastern Colorado Springs.

Some orthopedic surgeries will be moved to this hospital, freeing up capacity in Centura’s other ICUs across the city.

Centura said the 72-bed hospital will include 10-ICU capable beds, 10-speciality-sized operating rooms with robotic capability, a 14-bed emergency department, imaging with CT, radiography, MRI and ultrasound.

The new hospital is set to open in March 2023.