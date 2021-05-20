Central Colorado Springs intersection closing for monthslong construction project

The intersection of Constitution Avenue and Paseo Road will be closed from May 27 until late August. / Detour map courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A central Colorado Springs intersection is closing until late August for bridge maintenance and trail improvements, according to the city.

The city said the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Paseo Road will be closed to all traffic starting May 27. The closure is expected to last through late August.

Detours will be in place, but travelers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

During the closure, crews will be performing bridge maintenance and making improvements to a section of the Rock Island Trail.

The city said bridge maintenance work will consist of replacing a corrugated metal pipe with a box culvert under Paseo Road to better accommodate heavy rains during storm events.

Safety improvements will also be made to the crossing of Rock Island Trail at Paseo Road, including providing a pedestrian refuge island and narrowing the crossing distance across the road.