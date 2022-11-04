(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, El Paso County has announced that Centennial Hall will be illuminated green Nov. 7 – 13 as part of Operation Green Light.

El Paso County said the light celebration is part of a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

“We want to thank our veterans and their families for their service, and we appreciate all the sacrifices they have made,” said Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chair. “We at El Paso County are committed to ensuring that we are doing everything we can to provide them with the support and resources they need.”

In addition to lighting Centennial Hall, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”