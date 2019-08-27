Cement truck rollover closes northbound Powers on-ramp

Crash involving cement truck. Photo Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The on-ramp to northbound Powers Boulevard from Woodmen Road was closed Tuesday due to a serious crash involving a cement truck.

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. and rescued the trapped driver within ten minutes. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the fire department.

Police said the truck’s speed was “not excessive,” but it was going too fast for the vehicle and conditions. Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

