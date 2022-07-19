MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs has ranked in the top five Best Small Arts Scenes in America, according to USA Today.

“The original nomination came from an expert panel, but I don’t think you have to be an expert to enjoy everything that our creative community has to offer,” said Creative Alliance executive director Becca Sickbert. “This is a town that incorporates art into everyday life, whether we’re solving big problems or celebrating key moments together .”

USA Today 10 Best editors and travel experts nominated Manitou Springs and nine other small towns based on an evaluation of their museums, art galleries, performing arts and busy event calendars.

“It’s fortuitous timing given our sesquicentennial,” said Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce executive director Leslie Lewis. “Here we are, celebrating 150 years of City Life and the arts have been vital to the ways this community developed.”

The final rankings were determined by a popular vote, which placed Manitou Springs as the 5th Best Small Town Arts Scene, up from 9th place last year.