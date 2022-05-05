The Ballet Folklorico De Barajas stopped by Loving Living Local to share traditional dances and dresses to celebrate Cinco De Mayo!



Ballet Folklórico de Barajas is a local non profit with a mission to share and preserve the performing art of Mexican Folklórico dance. The group offers classes and are available for performance requests.



Latisha Quintana shared the history Cinco De Mayo and her dress, which includes an extravagant and beautiful skirt design. The dress came from Puebla Mexico and was created in the 1600’s by a woman who was of Indian descent.



Cinco de Mayo, or the 5th of May, is the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla. A day that’s celebrated in parts of Mexico and the United States in honor of a military victory in 1862 over the French forces. The Mexican people were out numbered and poorly equipped, yet found victory. The victory at Puebla became a symbol of Mexican resistance to foreign domination.