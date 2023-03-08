(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce (SCWCC) is hosting a celebration of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8 at Notes Bar on the city’s north side.

SCWCC said 10% of proceeds from the event will benefit the Women’s Chamber, which is a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 that offers support to businesses in Southern Colorado.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 8 starting at 5 p.m. at Notes Bar, located at 13141 Bass Pro Drive, next to Overdrive Raceway. There will be bottomless mimosas and music from Dave Mensch.

The event is open to the public, and SCWCC urges anyone interested in helping their organization or simply celebrating the contributions of women in our community, to come out and grab a drink.

SCWCC said Notes Bar has also agreed to support the organization during the entire month of March, which is also Women’s History Month.