(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River will host their second annual Winter Solstice Lantern Parade on Saturday, Dec. 17 with fun lantern-making stations and a parade in the evening.

The event will kick off with lantern-making stations set up in Pillar Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., which will feature local artists and organizations. There will be food trucks, live music, and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Learn more about the event on the group’s Facebook page.

The Winter Solstice Lantern Parade Celebration will start from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Pillar Park, with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. Community members will gather with their lanterns over the new suspension bridge below 4th Street and make their way west by the new Pueblo Levee Murals.

Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River said the public is welcome to attend this free event, and bring lanterns, family, and friends to celebrate the shortest day of the year.