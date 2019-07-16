Celebrate the Apollo 11 anniversary in Colorado Springs

New Yorkers line 42nd Street to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, Aug. 13, 1969 . In lead car from left are: Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who return the greeting with waves. Motorcade is travelling East on 42nd street, towards the United Nations. (AP PHoto/STF)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People around the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

Astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins blasted away from Earth on a Saturn V rocket on July 16, 1969. The lunar module landed on the moon’s surface at 2:17 p.m. Mountain Time on July 20. The three astronauts returned safely to Earth on July 24.

Several events are planned to celebrate the anniversary in Colorado Springs.

The U.S. Air Force Academy will host a celebration Saturday at the Academy Planetarium. The public is invited to visit the planetarium to view “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition,” a newly-released film that reconstructs the exhilarating final moments of preparation, liftoff, landing, and return of the astronauts.

The film will be shown twice on Saturday–once at 1 p.m. and once at 2:30 p.m. At 2:17 p.m., the exact moment the lunar landing occurred, an Air Force Academy vocalist will sing the national anthem on the planetarium steps.

The event is free, but reservations are required. Make yours at usafa.edu/planetarium.

The Space Foundation Discovery Center is hosting an anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, including Audience with an Astronaut, a presentation from the U.S. Air Force Academy, rocket building, and Apollo virtual reality. Tap here for more information.

Event admission is $10 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and students, $5 for children ages 5 to 17, and $2 for children ages 4 and under. Purchase tickets in advance for $2 off. The first 25 military families in line when doors open get free admission.

Little Richard’s toy store is offering 20% off space-themed products on Saturday. Space books are 10% off. More information.