(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A celebration of the Pueblo Chile will be held at the State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, fresh, certified Pueblo Chiles will be roasted and handmade Pueblo Chile wraps will be prepared. You can also find farm stand maps to lead you to all the flavors of Pueblo.

The Pueblo Chile Booth will also open at 11 a.m. in addition to the Chile roasting.

And don’t forget about the Slopper Eating Contest at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Pepsi Stage.

Aside from the Chile Day celebrations, State Fair goers can also expect plenty of entertainment, rides, shopping, animal exhibitions, music, food and beverage and more.

Adult gate admission to the fair is $15, and kids ages 5-12 are $7. Kids age 4 and under get in free accompanied by an adult.