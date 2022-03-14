COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It is National Pi Day and although the holiday is meant to recognize the mathematical constant π (3.141592654), some choose to celebrate in a non-math way.

According to piday.org, Pi is an irrational number (a decimal with no end and no repeating pattern) that is most often approximated with the decimal 3.14 or the fraction 227.

As TEDxUCSD explained, physicist Larry Shaw was responsible for creating the first Pi Day at the Exploratorium in San Francisco.

Although math lovers around the world recognize the day with more mathematical celebrations, other people choose to celebrate via the dessert version of pie.

Below is a list of where you can find some of the best pie shops around Colorado Springs.

Located at 5152 Centennial Boulevard, 3.14 Pi Bar features sweet pies, savory pot pies, custom cocktails, and local craft beer.

Gold Star Pies is a unique food truck selling slices of homemade artisan sweet pie and locally roasted coffee to our Colorado Springs community. Pies are flavorful, hand-rolled, and inspired by local produce, delicious cocktails, midwestern farmers, southern cooks, and big city pie shops.

MTN Pie Co offers savory pies including Steak & Ale, The New Zealander, Pork Pueblo Green Chile, White Wine Chicken and Rosemary, and much more! Click here for its locations.

Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery offers Caramel Apple Tortes, Double Crust Blueberry Pies, Dutch Apple Pies, and many more. The bakery also offers cakes, cookies, and breads. The store is located at 610 E Fillmore Street.

Looking for a different type of pie? White Pie has you covered with handcrafted pizzas including the Porky Porkorino, Paulie Walnuts, Fuggetaboutit, and Ava Angelini. White Pie is located at 330 S. Nevada Street.