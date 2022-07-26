COLORADO SPRINGS — July is National Parks and Recreation Month and, to show you all Colorado Springs has to offer, FOX21 Storm Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister went out and about in the city to check it out!

On Tuesday morning, Matt visited the Hillside Community Center with Josh Gainey. They discussed how centers like Hillside help the community with events for all ages, along with their upcoming Backpack Bash on Saturday July 30th.

And he went to the El Pomar Bike Park as well, as Kids on Bikes, showed him how to take on the slopes track.

“I feel happy when I’m out here riding on the bike and with my friends.” said Justice Clemons.

Plus, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services talked about the new Panorama Park on Fenton Road in southeast Colorado Springs. Community parks and centers offer many programs for the whole family.

“There are programs all year long, for all ages,” said Stephanie Adams community engagement analyst. “Whether it’s youth, family programming and classes, senior programming. So please look at our website, look at our social media to learn more about those special recreation programs.”