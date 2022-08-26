COLORADO SPRINGS — You can take home your very own K9 stuffed animal for National Dog Day to benefit the Explosives Unit and Patrol K9’s.

CSPD posted the adorable plush pups on Facebook, along with the K9s who inspired them. We can’t tell which one is more huggable!

You can pick from Luna Pixel, Kai, Kylo and Chewie, or grab all four! The plushies are $20 each or $70 for the full set. K9 Chewie is also available as a K9 puppy for $10, with more puppies available soon.





Click here to purchase one of these good dogs for a good cause.