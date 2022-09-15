COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and whether your favorite burger comes from a national chain restaurant or a local mom-and-pop, you can’t go wrong by adding some gooey cheese.

According to the Burger Index, a study on consumption preferences and trends in America conducted by market research Top Data, there has been a significant increase in demand for burgers in the country. With an increase of 10.6% compared to last year, the highest consumption figures in the country were reported in May.

Burgers are the classic American meal, with French fries or onion rings on the side, everyone in the country loves them! But what are Colorado’s favorite chains?

According to the Burger Index, Colorado’s favorite chain restaurants are:

Smashburger McDonald’s Culver’s Carl’s Jr. A&W Restaurants

Looking for a little more home grown taste as opposed to a chain restaurant? Check out the top five burgers you can find in Colorado Springs from FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson!