(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — As families settle down to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Colorado Department of Transportation snow fighting crews will be out non-stop preparing for a winter storm that is expected to impact much of the state beginning Thursday night and lasting through the weekend.

“Where you are, wherever you are traveling to, plan on taking it slower and sober, leaving yourself more time and arriving alive,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “CDOT’s snow fighting crews and our traffic operations centers will be on shift throughout the holiday weekend to keep our state maintained roads as safe as possible over the Thanksgiving holiday.”

According to CDOT, weather forecasts show colder temperatures and snow starting Thursday night east of the Continental Divide and reaching most of eastern Colorado Friday morning, the peak of the storm.

While CDOT crews will be out plowing roads, pavement will be slick and motorists should prepare for winter driving conditions, particularly on the I-70 mountain corridor and higher elevations to the northwest. In southwestern Colorado, the storm is expected to remain in the southwest and south-central Colorado regions through Saturday morning.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

Motorists should plan ahead, check the weather and road conditions by going to COtrip.org before heading out.

CDOT also urges drivers to avoid or limit driving during the brunt of the snow storm, ensure you have appropriate tires on your car, and be prepared with a survival kit including blankets, extra clothing, food, water, a flashlight, chargers and batteries.