CDOT set to reopen Westbound I-70

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Department of Transportation is scheduled to reopen westbound Interstate 70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill (junction of U.S. 6) at 6:30 A.M. Saturday morning.

CDOT will continue monitoring this location as a safety measure throughout the day.

Also reopened or reopening:

U.S. 6 between State Highway 119 and I-70

Ramp from eastbound I-70 to U.S. 6

U.S. 40 between the top of Floyd Hill and U.S. 6

The various closures were required to maintain public safety after heavy rain created rock and mudslides through the area.