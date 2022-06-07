COLORADO SPRINGS — Millions of dollars in grants are coming to several Southern Colorado cities thanks to the Polis administration and CDOT’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program.

The Polis administration and the program announced the second round of grant awardees for the Larger Safety Infrastructure grant opportunity, with grants awarded to 31 transportation projects across the state. Grants were awarded for transportation infrastructure projects that will improve safety and accessibility of streets and street spaces across the state.

“CDOT is incredibly grateful for the high level of support that has made it possible for the continuation and expansion of this innovative program,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “We are thrilled to be able to award double the number of projects this time around. The creativity and passion put into these terrific projects will improve transportation for all modes of travel along main streets across Colorado.”

Alamosa is set to receive $1,214,699 for the Hunt Avenue Cultural Trail Streetscape Project – a multimodal street redesign project that seeks to transform three blocks of Hunt Avenue between Third and Sixth streets into a safe, attractive, and interactive pedestrian corridor. In addition to improving safety and activating an underutilized space, The Hunt Avenue Cultural Trail project will also serve as a regional venue for art and cultural events, connecting major downtown destinations including the Rio Grande Railroad, the San Luis Valley Museum, the Public Library and Municipal Building, Cole Park, and the Rio Grande multi-use trail.

Cañon City will get $1 million for the completion of the Bump Out Main Street Project – deconstruct failing infrastructure on Main Street blocks and replace them with bump outs that increase pedestrian space and accessibility with gradient entries and defined crossing areas, increasing user accessibility and making the space more equitable for all.

Limon will receive $600,000 for Main Street improvements – allow safe pedestrian and bicycle travel and crossings of the Town’s Main Street corridor, improving pedestrian access and connectivity for the 1,500 residents that live within half of a mile of Limon’s business district. This project starts on 1st Avenue at Limon Town Hall and ends at Limon Airport.

Trinidad will receive $1.8 million for a multi-use path along the Santa Fe Trail – within the existing right-of-way extending from Exit 11 to the south to Saddle Road to the north, a total distance of 1.15 miles. This project will also provide a pedestrian and bicycle multi-use trail connection between the improved Exit 11 interchange (currently under construction) and the existing neighborhoods at Saddle Road.

In total, 31 cities were selected for main street projects, each receiving between $400,000- $1.9 million in funding.

Communities are encouraged to apply for additional grants up to $150,000 through the Small Multimodal and Economic Resiliency (known as Grant Opportunity 2) projects available on a rolling basis. For more information, visit the Revitalizing Main Streets page.