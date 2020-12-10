CDOT replacing hundreds of signs on I-25 in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation will be installing more than 580 new signs on Interstate 25 in El Paso County over the next several months.

The project starts Wednesday and is expected to be completed in summer 2021. Signs will be replaced on both directions of the interstate between Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs and Highway 105 in Monument.

The work will mostly be happening at night, with shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Some off-shoulder work will be happening in the daytime.

Work will include the removal of worn-out signs, installation of more than 580 new signs, and installation of more than 500 new signposts. Crews will also move two existing overhead sign structures.

The new signs will consist of wrong-way, speed limit, directional, street, exit, city limits, mile point, guide, regulatory and warning signs. CDOT said the new signs will have better reflectivity at night.