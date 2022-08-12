COLORADO SPRINGS — To remind motorcyclists to put safety first and wear protective gear, the Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Lisa’s Mobile Salon to offer discounted haircuts.

The event will be held at the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 19 N Tejon Street Riders and others are offered a 50% discount on haircuts.

The event is part of CDOT’s campaign to encourage riders to wear helmets, gloves, and boots to avoid injury on the roadway.

CDOT says there have been 89 motorcyclists killed on Colorado roads this year to date. 2020 was the deadliest year for motorcyclists in Colorado with 140 fatalities. Most of the riders killed were not wearing helmets.