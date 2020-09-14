CDOT launches new campaign against marijuana-impaired driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation has launched a new campaign to curb marijuana-impaired driving across the state.

“As part of a statewide initiative called The Cannabis Conversation that began in 2017, CDOT set out to ask Coloradans their thoughts about driving under the influence of marijuana,” CDOT said in a statement. “The purpose was to better understand the public’s attitudes and behaviors when it came to driving high — and to help CDOT better connect with audiences through education and prevention campaigns. Thousands of Coloradans can now see the input they shared as part of this process reflected in CDOT’s new campaign.”

The new campaign can be seen online, on connected TV devices, in print, at dispensaries and heard on the radio during September and October.

To learn more about the campaign, visit DriveHighDUI.com.