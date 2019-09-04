CDOT installs temporary traffic signal on Highway 83

Map provided by CDOT shows the location of a temporary traffic signal at Highway 83 and Palmer Divide Road.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CDOT has installed a temporary traffic signal to make it easier for drivers to turn left onto and off of Highway 83.

The new temporary signal is at the intersection of Highway 83 and Palmer Divide Road.

CDOT said because of the Gap construction project on Interstate 25, many drivers are using Highway 83 as an alternate. The new signal will create gaps in traffic to allow for left-hand turns, according to CDOT.

Once the Gap project is complete, the signal will be removed.