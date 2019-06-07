CDOT heads into third phase of I-25 Gap project

The Colorado Department of Transportation hosted a meeting Thursday night to talk to the public about the third phase of the I-25 Gap project.

“There will be a lot of activity throughout the next two to two and half years throughout this 18-mile section,” CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson said.

The 18 miles is the longest construction section in the entire state of Colorado at the moment. CDOT said drivers need to remain patient when traveling through there and give themselves an extra hour to hour and a half when commuting to and from Colorado Springs.

“The biggest issue we have is what we’ve had since the start, which is too much traffic and too little highway,” Wilson said.

Several people who attended the meeting said their biggest concern with the construction is the safety of the highway when commuting on it.

“I have been here 12 years now, almost 13, and I have seen the growth of the traffic,” said Wanda Staab, who lives in Larkspur.

The project is expected to be finished by 2022 and add an HOV lane to the highway. CDOT said there will be two free commuter lanes and one paid lane. The total cost of the project is about $250 million and is being paid for by counties and CDOT combined.