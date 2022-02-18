CDOT and law enforcement to increase DUI patrols for holiday weekend

STATEWIDE — The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and law enforcement are encouraging potentially impaired drivers that the next “The Heat Is On DUI” enforcement period is underway through Monday, Feb. 21.

Preliminary 2022 data shows that of the 33 people killed in fatal crashes so far this year, 48% have involved an impaired driver.

“Impaired driving is an issue of increasing concern for the Colorado State Patrol and CDOT,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It’s one of the most selfish decisions anyone can make when they get behind the wheel impaired. Remove the guesswork — if you plan to drink, plan for a sober ride. Once you’ve consumed too much, chances are low you’ll make the right choice to not drive.”

Agency plans can be found at https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.



The enforcement comes on the heels of the recent Super Bowl DUI enforcement period, in which there were 89 reported arrests from 77 participating law enforcement agencies. Last year’s Super Bowl Weekend enforcement period ended with 188 arrests among 97 participating agencies.

“It’s our shared responsibility to prevent impaired in Colorado,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “If you have a designated driver, make sure they are truly sober, not simply less drunk than you are. Buzzed driving is drunk driving, and any amount of alcohol or cannabis in your system puts you at risk for a DUI.”