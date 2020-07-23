CDC to study effects of PFAS in Security-Widefield residents

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be conducting an assessment to learn more about the effects of PFAS on people living in Security-Widefield.

The primary goal of the assessment is to provide information about levels of PFAS in the bodies of people served by the drinking water systems of Security Water District, Security Mobile Home Park, and the western portion of the Widefield Water and Sanitation District.

The assessments come after elevated levels of PFAS were found in drinking water in communities south of Colorado Springs in 2015. It’s believed the containments came from a firefighting foam that was previously used at Peterson Air Force Base. The affected communities switched to a clean water source in 2016.

The results of the exposure assessments will help individual participants and their communities better understand their exposure to PFAS and provide information that the communities can use to reduce PFAS exposure, according to the CDC.

Participants will be randomly selected to participate in the assessments.

The DHS’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is partnering with the CDC for the study. The two agencies are hosting a virtual information session to discuss the assessment, the participant recruiting process, and the upcoming testing. The information session starts at 6 p.m. August 4. To register, go to https://bit.ly/30aYWyh or email Ana Pomales, Community Engagement Specialist, at fwa9@cdc.gov.

